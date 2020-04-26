Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Coherus Biosciences worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,381,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,897,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,486,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,774,000 after acquiring an additional 702,638 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,072,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,316,000 after acquiring an additional 166,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,917,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,524,000 after acquiring an additional 346,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,473,000 after acquiring an additional 425,484 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.35. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. Research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $235,940 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

