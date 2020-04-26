Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 382,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Mechel PAO worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mechel PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Mechel PAO stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. Mechel PAO has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

