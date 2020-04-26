Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 95,553 Shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) by 2,547.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Equinox Gold Cp were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 4th quarter worth $7,693,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

EQX stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Equinox Gold Cp has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold Cp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

