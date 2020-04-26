Bank of America Corp DE Has $800,000 Stock Position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 76,971 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDIT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

In other news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

EDIT opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74. Editas Medicine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 651.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

