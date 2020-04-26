Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,872 Shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,395 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of RGC Resources worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 56,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

RGCO stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $203.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of -0.31. RGC Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.42%. Research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Nester acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,116.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,222 shares of company stock worth $58,495. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

