Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 217.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,916,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 356.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 115,331 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $2,055,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $1,884,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

SDS stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $44.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0569 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.