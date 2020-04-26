iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BYLD. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period.

Shares of BYLD stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.

