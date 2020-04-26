Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Retail Value worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVI opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00. Retail Value Inc has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $206.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.26.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $55.74 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ?RVI? on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

