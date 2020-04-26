Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 191.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAD opened at $33.39 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

