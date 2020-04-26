Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) Stake Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen NY Municipal Value were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen NY Municipal Value alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNY opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen NY Municipal Value

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NY Municipal Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NY Municipal Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.