Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,128 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of OUNZ opened at $16.89 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14.

