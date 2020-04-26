Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 8,569 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $13,704,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,941,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 346,895 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,644,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 341,285 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $4,436,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 260,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $559.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1,065.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $181,316.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $83,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

