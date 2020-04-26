Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 975,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after purchasing an additional 299,320 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,632,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 5,079.1% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 56,988 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of National Vision by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE opened at $25.67 on Friday. National Vision Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.84.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.