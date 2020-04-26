ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stake Lessened by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ImmunoGen news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $275,557.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,542.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,952 shares of company stock worth $460,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

