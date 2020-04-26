Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 405,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHF opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

