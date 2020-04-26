Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RealReal were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RealReal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RealReal by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RealReal by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in RealReal by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REAL. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. RealReal Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $815.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.13.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $218,058.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 271,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,320.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,448,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,253,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,496. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

