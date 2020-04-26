Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Position in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 667.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Parsons by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball bought 30,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Harrington acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.51 per share, for a total transaction of $142,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,826.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,101 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSN opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.89. Parsons Corp has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $928.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parsons Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

