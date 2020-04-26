UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of FBGX opened at $284.74 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 12-month low of $147.31 and a 12-month high of $394.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.55.

