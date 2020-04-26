Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $444.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

