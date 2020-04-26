1,365 Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.18.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.