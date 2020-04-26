Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAA. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,942,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90 and a beta of 1.72.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $75,472.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,075.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 2,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $75,185.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

