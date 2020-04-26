Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) by 190.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,000.

Get XAI OCTAGON FR/COM alerts:

In other XAI OCTAGON FR/COM news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Also, insider Philip G. Franklin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,272 shares of company stock valued at $102,385.

XFLT stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About XAI OCTAGON FR/COM

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.