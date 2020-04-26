Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $32,000 in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American National BankShares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in American National BankShares during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in American National BankShares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 164,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American National BankShares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in American National BankShares during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMNB shares. ValuEngine downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded American National BankShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American National BankShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

AMNB opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American National BankShares Inc has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $250.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.20.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. American National BankShares had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward C. Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $138,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

