Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $31,000 Position in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BTA opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

About BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

