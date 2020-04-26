FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Lifted by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $27.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $26.43. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $946.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $844.57.

NYSE:CMG opened at $882.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $685.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $793.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $940.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 339.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $7,950,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

