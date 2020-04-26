Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECHO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.80 million, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 344,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 82,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.