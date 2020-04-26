National Bank Financial Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$14.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$12.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.56. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.52 and a 1-year high of C$13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

