Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP) has been assigned a C$10.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$8.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $961.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$6.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.99.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canfor will post 0.230293 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

