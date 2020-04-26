CIBC Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$14.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CG. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.00.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$12.34 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.52 and a 1-year high of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -38.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

