Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Cargojet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$118.11.
Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$133.12 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.37.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
