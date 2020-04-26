Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Cargojet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$118.11.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$133.12 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.37.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.