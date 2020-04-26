Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$12.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHP.UN. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.75 to C$14.35 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.67.

CHP.UN opened at C$12.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.49. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$10.58 and a twelve month high of C$15.14.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

