Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at National Bank Financial

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CJ. Scotiabank lowered Cardinal Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Cardinal Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Cardinal Energy and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$0.80 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Cardinal Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$1.23.

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$0.52 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

