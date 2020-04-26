Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$15.75 to C$14.35 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.67.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

CHP.UN stock opened at C$12.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.58 and a 1-year high of C$15.14.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.