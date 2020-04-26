Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 9,376 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at $18,648,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48. Uniqure NV has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.19). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.62% and a negative net margin of 1,705.82%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Uniqure by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 1,990.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Uniqure from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

