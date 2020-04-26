Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Capital Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$26.41 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$20.23 and a 1 year high of C$38.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$683.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.9137211 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.