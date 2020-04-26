Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Lowered to C$1,300.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

CSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,500.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Pi Financial upgraded Constellation Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1,500.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,510.14.

CSU opened at C$1,350.00 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,076.34 and a 12-month high of C$1,524.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,280.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,333.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$11.85 by C($6.12). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 42.4800003 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

