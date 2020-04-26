National Bank Financial Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$6.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Firstegy cut Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.33.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE opened at C$4.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.40. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.40 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 306,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,181,160.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.