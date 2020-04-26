Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$6.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.40.

DPM opened at C$6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.25. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.20 and a 52-week high of C$6.95.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$184.39 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is -27.50%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$580,000.00. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$39,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$65,700. Insiders sold a total of 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $738,072 over the last three months.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

