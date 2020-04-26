Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$36.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EDV. Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.38.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$27.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.22. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$15.68 and a 52-week high of C$29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$327.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.8151743 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

