Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Raised to C$17.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of ELD opened at C$13.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.10 and a 1 year high of C$14.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.54.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$253.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total value of C$36,330.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,159 shares in the company, valued at C$452,795.52.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

