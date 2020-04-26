Exfo (TSE:EXF) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Exfo from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of EXF stock opened at C$3.15 on Friday. Exfo has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.06.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

