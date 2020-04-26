Raymond James Analysts Give Enerplus (TSE:ERF) a C$3.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.53.

Enerplus stock opened at C$3.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $674.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. Enerplus has a one year low of C$1.62 and a one year high of C$12.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.85.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.1906129 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -10.69%.

In related news, Director Elliott Pew bought 11,470 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,403.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,070 shares in the company, valued at C$319,718.77.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

