Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$41.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.66. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. The company has a market cap of $83.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.7599998 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.