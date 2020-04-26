CIBC Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$58.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.50.

TSE EMA opened at C$54.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50. Emera has a twelve month low of C$42.12 and a twelve month high of C$60.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.73.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. Research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0499998 EPS for the current year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

