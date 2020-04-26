Leland J. Hein Sells 5,473 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 33.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 210,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 44.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,152,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

