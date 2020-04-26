Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$16.00 target price on Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.86.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$14.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.34. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$99.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

