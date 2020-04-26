Raymond James Reiterates “C$18.00” Price Target for Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)

Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.86.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$14.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$8.40 and a 12 month high of C$25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.34.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$99.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

