Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $903,000 Stock Position in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBPO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

Shares of China Biologic Products stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.00. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $119.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.17). China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBPO. ValuEngine raised China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.