104,932 Shares in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 104,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

SDC stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 8,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

