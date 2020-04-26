Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $917,000 Position in Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Global Indemnity worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Indemnity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,285,000 after buying an additional 38,936 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Indemnity by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Indemnity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

GBLI opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Global Indemnity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

GBLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Global Indemnity news, insider Stephen Green bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 7,225 shares of company stock valued at $201,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.